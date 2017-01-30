Law enforcement searching for man wanted in aggravated assault

Walter Lee Bryant is wanted for aggravated assault.

Copiah County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who was allegedly involved with a shooting in Copiah County on Saturday night.

Undersheriff Derrick Cubit said that Walter Lee Bryant, AKA ‘Baldhead’, age 21, of Jackson, is wanted for the aggravated assault of Antwuan Brown, age 27, of Hazlehurst, in the Wesley Chapel Road area. Cubit said that the sheriff’s office received a call at 9:54 p.m. Saturday from a person who saw the victim lying on the ground and a man running away from the scene. The witness identified the man running away as Bryant, Cubit said.

“We are not sure of a motive,” Cubit said Monday, “but we do know that the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with further information about this incident or who has been in contact with Bryant is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 601-894-3011 or contact Crimestoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).