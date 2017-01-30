Eunice Reeves Starnes, 89, of the Barlow Community, passed away on January 27 at her home. She was born on February 17, 1927 in Frankville, Alabama to Mason Reeves and Ollie Brooks Reeves.

A funeral service will be held at Brandywine United Methodist Church on Highway 547 in Copiah County on Tuesday, January 31 at 11:00 a.m. A visitation will be held at the church preceding the funeral from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow the funeral at Shelton Cemetery.

Eunice grew up in Frankville, AL. She graduated from Leroy High School. After high school, she moved to Mobile, AL and began working for the Navy. Eunice married Harold Thetford Starnes in 1946 in Mobile where both were working. They were happily married for 66 years. Their lives took them from Mobile to Greenville, MS, Port Gibson, MS, Jackson, MS, Vicksburg, MS and ultimately to their retirement home and cattle farm in the Barlow community. While in Jackson, Eunice attended cosmetology school, was a homemaker, worked for a time at the Clarion Ledger and worked for numerous years with the State of Mississippi. In Vicksburg, Eunice and Harold opened the Bonanza Steak House, where they worked side by side until retirement. Upon retiring to Copiah County, Eunice became a member of Brandywine Methodist Church, participated in the Gideon Auxiliary and was a Hospice volunteer. She loved time with her family and was an avid reader.

Eunice was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; her parents, Mason and Ollie Reeves; and five siblings.

Eunice was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother to her family. She was loved dearly by her family and friends, whose lives were blessed by her.

Eunice is survived by her children, Judy Starnes Mills of Vicksburg, Janet Starnes Simmons of Tylertown and Harold T. (Ted) Starnes, Jr. of the Barlow community in Copiah County; her sister, Jeannette Reeves (Donald) Moorer of Frankville, AL; her grandchildren, Justin Whitehead, Kimberly Williams, Daniel (Chelsey) Simmons, Laura Starnes Moulder, Kevin Mills and Thomas (Natalie) Starnes; her great-grandchildren, Joseph Sennett, Alexandra Whitehead, Charlotte Moulder, Preston Simmons, Mykel Lynn Simmons, Esau Starnes and Sawyer Simmons; nieces, nephews and other relatives.