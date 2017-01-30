Services for Mr. Don Lawrence Davis, Sr. are 10:00-11:30 am on Tuesday, January 31 at Decell United Methodist Church in Wesson MS, with visitation at Riverwood Family Funeral Service in Brookhaven, MS, Monday, January 30th from 5:00-8:00pm.

Mr. Davis, passed away peacefully at his home on January 28th at the age of 75.

He was born on February 15th, 1941, in Alton, Illinois.

He was a former bank Vice President First Guaranty of Hammond, LA.; past President Hammond Jaycees, former President Hammond Chamber of Commerce; Member of Hammond Exchange Club, Hammond Rotary Club, past Director Hammond Industrial Boulevard Board, and Hammond Outstanding Young Man of the Year Award. Don was Proprietor of the Inez Restaurant with his wife “Sissy” from 1998-2009. Was a graduate of Copiah Linn Community College. Southeastern Louisiana University, and LSU Baking School of the South.

Preceding him in death were his wife Elizabeth “Sissy” Berry Davis; parents, Richard Larson Davis and Doris Vitrano Davis and brother, Richard C. Davis.

He was a loving father and is survived by his four children: Don Lawrence Jr., Terri Davis Binns, Shannon Davis Breland, and Richard John “Ricky” Davis; 5 grandchildren, Katelyn Brown, Preston Binns, Hilary Winters, Larson Graham, Madeleine Brown and four great grandchildren.

