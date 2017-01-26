Tryouts for Co-Lin cheerleaders scheduled
The Copiah-Lincoln Community College cheerleaders have scheduled dates for tryouts for the 2017-2018 academic year. The tryouts are open to anyone attending Copiah-Lincoln in the fall. Optional open gym sessions will take place in Callender Hall on Co-Lin’s Wesson campus on January 31, February 7, February 21, February 28, March 7, March 14, and March 21 from 7-8:30 p.m. These sessions are a great opportunity for interested participates to practice and prepare for auditions. Tryouts will include a mandatory clinic on Thursday, March 30 from 4-6 p.m. followed by official tryouts on Friday, March 31 from 4-6 p.m. Both will take place in Callender Hall. For more information please contact head cheer coach Micah Allen at micah.allen@colin.edu.
Posted in School News
