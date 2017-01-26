Co-Lin announces Who’s Who

One hundred and three outstanding sophomores on Copiah-Lincoln Community College’s Wesson Campus were selected to Who’s Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges for 2016-2017. Selection is based upon leadership, scholarship, character, and the potential for success upon graduation. Students selected to Who’s Who include from Copiah County are front row from left, Latoria Benson of Hazlehurst, Anna Frances Speights of Wesson, Abigail Hynum, Diamond Harris and Kamryn Vanlandingham, all of Hazlehurst, Kayla Britt of Wesson; middle row from left, Ryan Traxler, Tyler McLeod, John Wade, Jason Byrd, Joshua Hall, Joseph Campbell, all of Wesson; back row from left, Reginald King, Philip Steinwinder, Samuel King, and Zachary Morace, all of Wesson. Not pictured are Victoria Blakeney, Rebekah Shirley, and David Thames, all of Wesson. Each recipient will be featured in the annual volume, which covers all 50 states and all U.S. territories. Students enrolled full-time in two-year programs are eligible for consideration. A local committee composed of administrators, staff, and faculty made the final recommendations to the editors of Who’s Who.