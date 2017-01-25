Onodata named Yard of the Month

Hazlehurst Garden Club selected the home of Dr. Ted Dear as the recipient of the January yard of the month. His home, Odonata, at 231 South Extension Street in Hazlehurst was built in 1873 by Mr. Issac Loeb. He added on and changed its appearance to Queen Anne Style in 1883. Dr. Dear started restoring his home in May 2014 which exemplifies an inviting and appealing winter yard in Mississippi. The Hazlehurst Garden Club is presently selling geraniums for their scholarship to Copiah-Lincoln. Contact 601-894-2330 or 601-894-2667.