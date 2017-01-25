Legislators tour new hospital

Copiah County Medical Center hosted elected legislators for a tour of the new hospital. The Grand Open House and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will take place, February 14, 3-6 p.m. The public is invited to attend the event and enjoy refreshments and tours of the new facility. Left to right are: Pokey Evans, Director Copiah County Economic Development: Lauren Rutland, RN, Community Outreach Coordinator; Senator Albert Butler; Representative Tom Weathersby; Representative Greg Holloway; and Ben Lott, MHA, BSN, RN, CEO Copiah County Medical Center.