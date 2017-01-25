Copiah raked by severe weather

Last Thursday’s severe weather affected most of Copiah County, and resulted in the destruction of a barn on Anderson Road. The storms were the latest in a round of systems that bring head-scratching mid-winter weather, including moist, tropical air and daytime highs in the mid-70s for several days. The combination is a deadly one here in the south, as four people were killed in the Hattiesburg area in a tornado event on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

