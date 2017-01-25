Copiah raked by severe weather
Last Thursday’s severe weather affected most of Copiah County, and resulted in the destruction of a barn on Anderson Road. The storms were the latest in a round of systems that bring head-scratching mid-winter weather, including moist, tropical air and daytime highs in the mid-70s for several days. The combination is a deadly one here in the south, as four people were killed in the Hattiesburg area in a tornado event on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
To read more about the severe weather and to see pictures of the damage, see the Copiah County Courier, on sale throughout Copiah County.
