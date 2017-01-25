Arthur Edward McCord, Jr., 80,of Hazlehurst, died Saturday, January 21, 2017 in Hazlehurst.

Visitation will be 2pm-3pm Saturday, February 4, 2017 at First Baptist Church Chapel in Hazlehurst with services starting at 3pm. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mr. McCord was a member of Masonic Lodges Square and Compass in Kenner, La., and Past Master of Perfect Union #1 in Jefferson, La, and Louisiana Grand Lodge District Deputy. He was a Staff Sergeant for the US Air Force and he retired from Shell Oil, Metairie, La., after 33 years of faithful service.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marjorie McCord; daughter, Ruth McCord Alchin (Joel); son, David Alan McCord (Mary Grace); grandsons, Ian Kennedy, Tristan McCord and Eirik McCord.