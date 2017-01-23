Lloyd M. Sills, 74, of Hazlehurst, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jacksone.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Brookhaven Funeral Home (Natchez Drive) in Brookhaven, at 2:00 P.M., with interment to follow in the Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery in Hazlehurst. Brookhaven Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be the same day at the funeral home from 12 Noon until time of the service.

He was born on July 30, 1942 in Simpson County, to Jefferson Lloyd Sills and Grace Elna Taylor Sills. Mr. Sills worked as a truck driver and was of the Baptist faith.

Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers, Jimmy Sills, Royce Sills and Donald Sills.

Survivors include: his wife Mary K. Owens Sills; daughters, Elizabeth Sills of Hazlehurst, Jessica Furches of Ridgeland, Celina Sills of Hazlehurst, Kathy Sills and Karen Sills, both of Harrisville; son, Michael Sills of Supply, NC; sisters, Dorothy Izard (John), Joyce Richardson (Ricky); brothers, Bennie Sills (Joyce), Gary Sills (Vicky) and Jerry Sills (Marge); eight grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.

