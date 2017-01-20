Construction begins on new women’s honor residence hall at Co-Lin

WESSON – Construction has begun on Copiah-Lincoln Community College’s new women’s honor residence hall on the College’s Wesson Campus. Construction is scheduled for completion in the Spring 2018.

“We are looking forward to providing our women with a new modern dormitory at Co-Lin,” said Co-Lin President Dr. Ronnie Nettles. “It will be the first new dormitory built for women in over 45 years.”

The 22,000 square foot two-story residence hall will have 28 double bedrooms (space for 56 students), an apartment for a residence hall supervisor, an elevator, study area and laundry facilities. It will have a similar floor plan as Bates Hall, the men’s honors residence hall that was built in 2012. Each room is provided with a private bath, single beds and mattresses, armoire/dresser, desk and chair. The rooms also have Internet and cable access. Students living in residence must have above a 21 or above ACT and maintain a 3.0 grade point average.

Dean of Students Brenda Smith said the new women’s residence hall is based on the success of Bates Hall with additional benefits of more spacious bathrooms and an elevator. Honor students will enjoy the private bathrooms and the central location to the center of campus.

Architecture South, P.A. was the architect for the $4.6 million project. Paul Jackson and Son, Inc. of Brookhaven is serving as the general contractor. The Bureau of Building, Grounds and Real Property Management and the Department of Finance and Administration are overseeing the construction project.