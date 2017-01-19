New president means new hope

President-elect Donald Trump will become President Trump on Friday after he is sworn in Washington, D. C. President Trump has already shown in the two months since his election that his administration is going to tackle issues facing the American people head on, not wading into it.

One of my main concerns going forward is the economy–and more so our economy here. Since 2008, business expansion has been slow in the area. Some new jobs have been created, but several projects have been put on hold because of the ever-increasing burden of ever-increasing government regulation. Since President Bush’s second term, the last two administrations have imposed $176 billion in annual regulatory costs on the country. Some of the more burdensome have been the Dodd-Frank financial regulations, the Affordable Care Act and the EPA’s direct regulation of so-called green house gases emitted by power plants ($72 billion per year.)

Based on his actions, President Trump has tuned in to this and wants to begin working with Congress to limit regulation, create jobs and allow small businesses to regain momentum. I hope sooner than later.