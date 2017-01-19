Middle school boys participate in tourney

The Hazlehurst Middle School boys basketball team will take part in the CMMC tournament which will be held at Carver Middle School in Jackson Jan. 23-25-26. Games start at 5 p.m. Pictured are Jidalyn Murray, Jerimiah Washington, Omarion Tanner, I Zaydrian Cooley, Patrick Bozeman, Moshen Benyisiayl, Ivory Bogan, Cameron Brown, and Brandon Johnson.