Jewel Barlow Bland, a former resident of Hazlehurst, celebrated her 80th birthday with family and friends Sunday, Jan. 8, at the State Bank State Room in Brookhaven. Pictured are, left to right, Trent Bland, Kris Bland, Ryder Bland, Rush Bland, Kelsey Beckham, Danielle Beckham, Bradley Beckham, Jewel Barlow Bland, Brooke Ballard, Sam Ballard, Leslie Bland Wilson, Ricky Beckham, Leisha Bland Beckham, Lori Wilson, and Bennett Wilson.