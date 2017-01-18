Heather Sophia to speak at Wesson Chamber banquet

Meteorologist Heather Sophia will be the featured speaker at the Wesson Chamber of Commerce Banquet Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the Old Wesson School at 1047 8th Street.

For more information on the banquet, see the Copiah County Courier, on sale throughout Copiah County.

