Elois B. Ballow

Elois Brumfield Ballow, 89, of Hazlehurst, passed away in the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at Pine Crest Guest Home in Hazlehurst.

Services are scheduled for 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst with burial in the Hazlehurst Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2:00 P.M. prior to the service.

Elois was born March 6, 1927, in Franklinton, LA. Her parents were Elmer Brumfield and Lucy McNeese Brumfield both from Franklinton. Elois’s work career began as a secretary in the late 1940’s for C. A. Roper Mercantile in Hazlehurst. Later employment included Wise Motor Company, Henley, Lotterhos and Henley Law Firm, and Pickard and Kitchens Law Firm in Hazlehurst. She also worked for Harrold Graham Law Firm in Crystal Springs and her final employment was with Pyron Brothers Sawmill in Crystal Springs.

Elois married Marshall Foch Ballow on February 2, 1946, and they were married 58 years until his death in 2004. In addition to her husband and her parents Elois was also preceded in death by her sister Dorothy Brumfield Sansone of Slidell, LA.

Survivors include her daughter Marsha B. Miller and her husband Brooks Miller, Sr., of Hazlehurst, three grandsons Brooks Miller, Jr. and his wife Stephanie of Madison, MS, and their children, Grey and Hille, Corley Miller of Hazlehurst and his children Carlee and Corinne of Senatobia, MS and Anthony Miller and his fiancée Heidi Silgalis of Chicago, IL.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, Alzheimer’s Foundation of American or other charity of your choice.