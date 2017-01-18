Chamber hosts “Down the Drain” Comedy Dinner Theatre for banquet

The Hazlehurst Chamber of Commerce has something new for entertainment at this year’s annual banquet. The Detectives – Comedy Dinner Theatre will make the evening very enjoyable for everyone, presenting “Down The Drain”.

For more information about the Hazlehurst Chamber banquet, see the  Copiah County Courier, on sale throughout Copiah County.

