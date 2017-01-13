James “Tee” Brown, 58, passed away on January 4, 2017 at his residence on James Drive, Wesson, MS.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 13, 2017 at Williams Mortuary in Brookhaven from 1pm – 6pm. Funeral services for “Tee” Brown were held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at Jericho Church of Christ on James Drive, Wesson with burial in the church cemetery. Williams Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

“Tee” Brown was born in Hazlehurst, to Mrs. Hazel Brown-Jones and step-father Emerson “Jr.” Jones on July 16, 1958. He graduated from Hazlehurst High School in 1976. He attended Mississippi Valley State University.

James enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1978.

He was employed with MP&L before starting his own dry cleaning and real estate business.

Preceding “Tee” Brown in death were his parents and two brothers; Michael Sorrells and Willie Fred Jones. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Brown of Wesson; three step sons; two step daughters; his brothers, Jimmy Sorrells of Plainfield, New Jersey, Harry (Mattie) Brown of Plainfield, New Jersey, David Jones of Detroit, Michigan; sisters, Sue (Lee) Clark of Detroit, Michigan, Charlene W. Jones of Magee, MS; brothers-in-law, Tommie (Wilda) Adams of Omaha, Nebraska, and Robert (Annie) Adams of Wesson, MS; sisters-in-law, Leatrice (Robert) Banks of Healdsburg, California, Bertha Williams of Omaha, Nebraska, and Beatrice (Curtis) Tyner of Brookhaven, MS; sixteen step grandchildren, many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.