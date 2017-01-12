Yes, we have it pretty well here

Raise your hand if you lost power to your home or business during the January 2 severe weather. Yep, we did too, at the house for about 30 hours. The damage to the grid, especially in the southern third of the county was much worse than anyone else thought, and utility workers had a tough job just to clear debris before they could begin repairing equipment.

That Monday night was as quiet and dark as I’ve ever heard or seen it. Like me, you probably felt a little uneasy turning in to bed that evening. Let’s face it–being without power for more than a little while becomes an inconvenience, but could result in real problems when the lights stay off for hours on end. Will the food be okay? What could go wrong if it comes back on when we are at work or school? Are we going to have to stay at a family member’s house that has power for a night or two?

The equipment and lines were repaired, lights eventually came back on, life has returned to normal and we are reminded once again that we truly are blessed with utility workers that go the extra mile to keep the power flowing. Thanks to all of you.

We have it pretty well here.