Smith signs with Trojans

Jeremy Smith, a senior standout pitcher and middle infielder for the Wesson Cobras baseball team, signed a scholarship offer with the Mississippi Delta Community College Trojans on Friday. Seated from left are his father, Johnny Smith, Jeremy and Amanda Smith, his mother. Standing from left are Cobra baseball assistant coaches Vance Windom and Steve Barrington, head coach Seth Lofton and Athletic Director Ronald Greer. MDCC is coached by Dan Rives. The Trojans have won 11 MACJC titles and 4 Region XXXIII championships. Smith threw 46.2 innings in 2016 as a junior, striking out 37 and walking just 18 batters. He finished with a 4.35 earned run average. At the plate he hit .436 with 34 hits and scored 31 runs. He also drove in 24 runs for the Cobras, who were 21-7 and Region 7-3A champions with a 12-0 conference record. Smith will graduate from Wesson in May.