Four Copiah County elementary students enjoyed a special honor during the holiday break. Sixth graders Ben Adams, Tanner Hollingsworth, Brayden Bankston and fifth grader Walker Anderson played in a football classic in Hattiesburg. The Mississippi Prospects All State Gridiron Classic, presented by The Mississippi Prospects, was played on December 30 and 31 at USM’s M. M. Roberts Stadium. They joined over 400 more participants in the event.