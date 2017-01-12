L. H. “Nick” Nichols, 75, of Crystal Springs, passed away January 12, 2017 at Hospice Ministries, Ridgeland, MS.

Visitation will be 5pm-7pm Friday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs and 10am-11am Saturday at First Baptist Church in Crystal Springs. Services will be held at 11am Saturday at First Baptist Church, with burial at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mr. Nichols was a native of Jackson and moved to Crystal Springs in 1999. He married his high school sweetheart, Hazel Williamson Nichols. He was a Navy Vietnam Veteran serving on the USS Ranger Aircraft Carrier. He was a graduate of Hinds Community College and retired as Captain of the Jackson Fire Department after 22 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Crystal Springs where he was a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher and Brotherhood Director for a number of years.

Mr. Nichols loved outdoor activities including hunting and fishing. He was competitive in mussel loading and pistol shooting and held many state titles. He was a self-taught guitarist and spent countless hours singing and playing gospel and old country music.