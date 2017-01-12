Dorothy Kitchens Schultz, 87, of Hazlehurst, passed away January 11, 2017 at her residence.

Visitation will be 12pm-2pm Friday at First Baptist Church in Hazlehurst.

Services will be 2pm Friday at First Baptist Church with burial at Hazlehurst Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Schultz was a member of First Baptist Church Hazlehurst and the Hazlehurst Garden Club.

She is survived by her daughter, Glenda McCardle of Hazlehurst; grandchildren, Casey McCardle, Butch McCardle (Ginnie); great grandchildren, Hardy, Lilly and Emma McCardle; niece, Kathleen Waltman (Tony) and nephew, Bobby Kitchens (Barbara).