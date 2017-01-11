Rhodes speaker at Martin Luther King, Jr. Day breakfast

The Hazlehurst Branch N.A.A.C.P. is celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Birthday by sponsoring a free to the public commemoration breakfast Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at 9 a.m. at the Greater Damascus Outreach Center located at 160 West Gallatin Street, Hazlehurst. The guest speaker will be Attorney Carroll Rhodes.

It is our hope that you will join us as we continue to uphold Dr. King’s great vision of a multiracial nation united in justice, peace and reconciliation by attending our program. Directly following the breakfast there will be a march.

Come and be a part of this day honoring Dr. King’s Legacy. For more information contact: Shirley Sandifer, President at 601.894.3225 or 601.754.1208.