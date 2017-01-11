Chamber banquet tickets are on sale

The annual membership banquet of the Hazlehurst Area Chamber of Commerce will be held Thursday, January 26 at the Joe L. Johnson Safe Room on Epps Lane off I-55 exit 65 in Gallman.  The event begins at 6:00 p.m. and includes a celebration of the Chamber’s 2016 successes, a mystery dinner theatre catered by Stark’s Family Restaurant and the awards presentation ceremony.  Dress is casual for the evening.
Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at the Chamber office inside the Hazlehurst Depot on Ragsdale Avenue.  Call 601-894-3752 for more information.

Posted in People

