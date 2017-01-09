Harry Rutledge, Sr.

Harry Nolan Rutledge, Sr., 83, of Hazlehurst, a veteran and retired auto mechanic, passed away on January 9, 2017 at Hardy Wilson Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 12pm-2pm Wednesday, January, 11, 2017, at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst. Services will be 2pm Wednesday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Bethesda Methodist Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Preceded him in death is one daughter, Janice Pitts. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Janet Vardaman Rutledge; sister, Dorene McAlpin; son, Harry Jr.; daughters, Diana Forrest, Judy Rutledge and Nancy Hartley. Also numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Pallbearers are Jamie Forrest, Jason Forrest, Jody Burns, Johnny Girault, Cole Gandenberger and Timothy Hartley. Honorary Pallbearers are A. J. Rodriguez and Jimmy Till.

Harry served as deacon at Poplar Springs Baptist Church in Copiah County.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Poplar Springs Baptist Church of Bethesda Methodist Cemetery.