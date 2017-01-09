Andrew LeRoy Sims, 60, of Gallman, passed away January 5, 2017 at his residence. A memorial service was held, Sunday, January 8, 2017 at Stringer Family Funeral Chapel in Hazlehurst.

Andy was an avid hunter and fisherman. He had a pilot and A&P license. He loved anything to do with motorcycles and enjoyed multiple trips to Sturgis, S.D. As director of Skills USA Mississippi, he enjoyed helping all the young men and women prepare and compete at state and national levels. But with all the traveling and associations the thing that he lived for was his wife, children and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thaddeus L. Sims and sister, Linda B. Sims Markos.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Brown Sims; sons, Daniel Sims, Joel L. Sims, and Paul L. Sims (Amanda) all of Gallman; daughter, Andrea L. Sims Jordan (Shane) of Brookhaven; mother, Mary Helen Sanders Sims; and grandchildren, Olivia L. Sims, Peyton L. Sims, Steel L. Sims, Falyn L. Sims, and Lily M. Sims