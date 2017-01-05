What will it be–great, or not?

The holidays are over (wheeeew!), and we have rolled in to 2017–a new year filled with new hope, new possibilities, renewed enthusiasm and a fresh start.

In my crystal ball, I’m seeing continued good things here in the county.:

I see the students at Copiah County Schools, Copiah Academy and Hazlehurst Schools continuing to get better at learning. I see scores improving and district grades going up.

Economic development–new jobs–will continue to improve. You can chalk it up to a new president, a strong dollar or what have you, but some of the projects ‘in the works’ over the past few quarters are finally going to come to pass. We will be in the right place at the right time.

Local businesses, stung by too much government regulation the past decade, are going to catch a break. They will finally get some breathing room from all the paperwork and be able to work on expansion and hiring new workers. Banks will be able to lend more money to people who truly need it without having to jump through so many hoops. Profits will finally be trending up.

Everyone is going to have more money in their pocket to spend on cars, furniture and other big ticket items.

After 2016, if any or all of these things are going to happen, 2017 is the year for it!