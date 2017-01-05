Christmas Parade held in Georgetown

The Georgetown Christmas Parade was held Dec. 10. Crystal Springs Tomato Queen Tori Titus was Grand Marshall.

Winners in the float competition were Mayor’s Choice–First Baptist Church in Georgetown; first place–Mississippi Department of Transportation Santa and second place–Pineridge Train and First Pentecostal Church in Georgetown.

Every child received a treat bag. Bicycles, toys and gift cards were given to children, ages three to 12 years of age along with a gas fish cooker and gift cards for adults.

Sponsors of the 2016 Georgetown Christmas Parade were Ace Hardware, Berry’s Fish House, Blossman Gas Company, Channell’s Heating and Air Conditioning, Copiah Lumber, Danny’s Taxidermy, Dollar General, Green Brothers Gravel, Georgetown Telephone, Huntington Lumber, Main Street Realty, Kuntry Kitchen, Sherry Neese, Oasis Sod Farm, Pearlena Smith, Sojourner Timber, Tractor Supply, Russell Trucking, Della Taylor, TelePro Communications, The Lord’s Little Helper Landscape, United Steel Workers and Walmart.