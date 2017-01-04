Sardis M.B. Church welcomes new pastor

Sadis Missionary Baptist Church installed their new pastor, Reverend Noah Thomas, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016. Prior to coming to Mississippi, Pastor Thomas attended Christian Bible College in Kenner, LA and pastored several churches in Louisiana.

Rev. Thomas is a gifted musician, teacher and preacher. Before being selected s the pastor of Sardis Missionary Baptist, he was an associate minister at St. James Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Dr. Elvis Colenberg.

Pastor Thomas is married and the father of six children.