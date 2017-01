Girl Scouts Troop 5012 went to Pine Crest Guest Home over their Christmas break and gave the residents hand crafted Christmas cards. In front is Kylia Edmond; left to right second row are Kandra Larry, Gabbriel Robinson, Kylee Kemp, Diamond Holloway. Madison Wiley, Lamyiah Ford, Karla Smith, and Kyla Smith. Attending but not pictured, Antonea Hillard.