Election Commissioners take oath

Copiah County’s five election commissioners take the oath of office under the authority of Hon. Lamar Pickard, Circuit Court Judge of the 22nd Judicial District of Mississippi. The brief ceremony took place in the courtroom of the Copiah County Courthouse on Wednesday, December 28. From left are Beverly Hood (Dist. 5), Frances Taylor (Dist. 2), Robert Hal Harris (Dist. 3), Lydia Green (Dist. 4) and Wilhelmina Jones (Dist. 1). Harris is the newest member of the commission, replacing recently retired Bonnie McLendon, who had served for three terms. The Election Commission is responsible for running the County’s general and special elections and include the following duties: preparing and printing ballots; hiring and training poll workers; securing all supplies and prepare voting machines for election; preparing poll books; compiling precinct results on election day; certifying election results; providing election data to the public; purging voter rolls in compliance with the National Voters Rights Act; and, continuous learning by attending election conventions and training workshops. The only election scheduled for 2017 is the municipal primary and general in May and June, which are run by the municipalities.