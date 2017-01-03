Travis “Travo” Schobey, 66, of Wesson, passed away January 1, 2017 at his residence.

Visitation will be 12pm-2pm Thursday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst. Services will be 2pm Thursday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Zion Hill Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mr. Schobey was an avid quail hunter and had a love of bird dogs. When his health allowed he was an avid marathon runner. Mr. Schobey was a great teller of tall tales and loved to read, watch football, NASCAR, NCIS, and westerns. His love for his family was undeniable and unbreakable. He worked for Kitchen Brothers Saw Mill for 30+ years as General Manager where he formed a special bond with Leigh and Robyn Kitchens. He was a member of Wood Manufacturers Association.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Enoch and Bernice Schobey; brother, David Schobey; nephew, Robert Schobey, Jr.; and grandson, Brandon Weyant.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanette D. Schobey; children, Christy (Sam) O’Brien of Bronson, KS, Carol (Todd) Grimes of Ulysses, KS, Craig (Jennifer) Schobey of Raymond, MS, Linda (Jeff) Dampeer of Terry, and Don (Caitlin) Smith of Raymond; brother, Bobby (Sarah) Schobey of Spring Hill, AR; sister, Linda (Gene) Walters, McCaskill, AR; grandchildren, Trevor (Ashley) Grimes, Nicollette Weyant, Garet Grimes, Regan (Jason Bryant) Weyant, Emily Schobey, Lauren French, Jacob Schobey, Hannah Roberts, Amarina Dampeer, Atticus Smith, and Josie Dampeer; and great grandchildren, Bentley Weyant and Aensley Weyant.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Deaconess Home Health Care, Strong Hope Volunteer Fire Department, and to Zion Hill Baptist church for all of their prayers and support during our time of need