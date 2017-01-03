Irene Ramsey Polk, 75, of Hazlehurst, passed away January 3, 2017 at Pine Crest Guest Home in Hazlehurst.

Graveside services will be 2pm Wednesday at Hazlehurst Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Service in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Polk was a native of Beauregard. She owned and operated Polk’s Steakhouse of Brookhaven for several years. She formerly worked at Hazlehurst Clinic. Her favorite past times were flower gardening and cooking.

She is survived by her husband, Tommy Polk of Brookhaven; son, Herbert Ramsey of Hazlehurst; daughter, Susan Ramsey Thomas of Hazlehurst; brothers, Lee Edward Earls, Sr. of Silver Creek, Ronald V. Earls of Wesson and Jerry Earls of Wesson; sisters, Donnis Bourgedis of Brookhaven, Ina Taylor of Shreveport, LA, and Janice Inabnet of Crystal Springs; and grandchildren, Coleman Ramsey Thomas and Emily Elizabeth Thomas.