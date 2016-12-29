Wilton Alexander Ashley, 53, of McComb, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at Southwest Medical Center.

Graveside services will be held at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery Friday, Dec. 30.

Mr. Ashley was born Feb. 8, 1963, to Wilton and Vera Jasper Ashley. He was a market butcher and loved to cook. He was a big NFL football fan and loved NASCAR racing.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Judy Ashley Bailey of Hazlehurst.

Survivors include: sister, Kathy A. (W.L.) Mullins of Wesson; brother, Andy (Silvia) Ashley of Carthage; special aunt Pat (Al) Beasley of Byram; and his best friends, Mr. and Mrs. Sam Kazery.

Memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery fund.