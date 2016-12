Wesson Cobras vs. Loyd Star Hornets

GIRLS

LOYD STAR 46

WESSON 22

Wesson hosted the Loyd Star Lady Hornets last Tuesday night, Dec. 13, but were unable to get a win with a final score of 46-22. Wesson coach Candice McDuffey commented, “Defensively, we played well but on offense, we couldn’t get anything going and had too many turnovers.”

