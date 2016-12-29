2016: Oh, the moments

New year 2017 is just a few days away. I can’t believe how fast 2016 went by.

We measure our lives in moments, really, not time. We do not, and can not remember every second every breath we take in life. We remember moments:

The moment we learned of the tornado striking Wesson, raking Co-Lin and flying over Wesson school, and scaring the living daylights out of me and my family.

The moment we found out that the Ellis House was on fire in Hazlehurst. Thankfully the owners were away and none of the first responders were injured.

The moment the news broke about two men who may be trapped in a gravel pit in Copiah County. And, the moment that the company announced “We’ve found them.”

The moment we were introduced to Ben Lott, who is the new administrator of Hardy Wilson Memorial/CCMC. Those of you who haven’t met him need to. He has performed admirably in circumstances that would whip most men.

The moment when Hunter Renfroe was finally called up to the bigs by the San Diego Padres, then went on to tear up major league pitching for the next couple of weeks.

I wonder what moments will 2017 hold?