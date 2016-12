Light of the World Church, 430 Morgan Dr., Terry, will celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Sunday, Jan. 15 with special services.

Dr. Richard Lind of Morning Star M.B. Church will bring the 11:30 a.m. message; and Pastor J.C. Weathersby of Rocking Springs and Pisgah M.B. Churches will bring the 1:30 message.

The pastor is Lennell McGee, Jr.