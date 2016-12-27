Mary Dell McCardle, 83, of Wesson died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016 at Kings Daughters Medical Center.

Services are Thursday, Dec. 29, at Pearl Valley Baptist Church in Hazlehurst with interment at Lowe Cemetery.

Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec.28, at the church.

Mrs. McCardle was born Nov. 28, 1933 to Benjamin Brooker Page and Jewel Dampeer Page.

She was a member of Pearl Valley Baptist Church where she was a Sunday School Teacher and Bible School Leader and Teacher and she loved to sing in the choir.

Survivors include: her husband, J.W. McCardle; daughter, Mary Ann Westmorland and husband Curtis, of Hazlehurst; son, Robert Virgil McCardle, of Wesson; two grandchildren and two great grandchildren.