Make it count

Think back to when you were a child. . . 5, 6 or 7 maybe. . .and the first time you recall realizing what Christmas presents were. Do you remember what presents you received that Christmas? Do you recall what the best Christmas present you had ever gotten was when you were a kid?

If you are like me, you probably have to look inside the old family photo album to remember what you got for most Christmases as a kid. I recall a few things Santa brought–a shiny new dirt bike one year, a Star Wars digital watch the next and a ping-pong table for all of the Coates kids another time.

Our Santa letters were full of all the neat things we wanted for Christmas. See some of the ones we received from area children this year in this week’s Christmas section. Ours were a lot like theirs.

As I’ve grown older, gotten married, had kids and grandchildren and have settled in to my career here, Christmas has become more about how much is given, rather than how much is gotten. Presents are nice, but knowing family members are well and safe counts to me more than anything else.

Remember that we are well with Jesus. He is God’s gift to us. Share this gift with others and enjoy your best Christmas ever.