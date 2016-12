Co-Lin lists December grads

WESSON- 120 students from Copiah-Lincoln Community College’s Wesson Campus recently received degrees or certificates during the college’s Fall 2016 commencement exercises held in Mullen Gymnasium.

Graduates include Damion Brent, Gerry Brown, Tonanzin Castro, Brandie Griffin, Rachael McSwain, Hayley Wolfe, all of Crystal Springs; Wanda D. Briggs of Gallman; April Denise Duckworth of Georgetown; Sharoneshia Beacham, Latoria Benson, Landon Calhoun, O’Neisha Edwards, Ceiara Ellis, Mason Ferrell, Aria McKnight, Joseph Nelson, Randall Purser, Sidney Stapleton, Cathy Williams, Christopher Williams, Zakiya Williams, all of Hazlehurst; Chiquitta Bates, Victoria Blakeney, Adrienne Byrd, Crystal Cronin, Joey Jackson Jr., Rebekah Shirley, Mollie Smith, and Rachel Teasley, all of Wesson.