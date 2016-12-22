Co-Lin announces registration sessions

WESSON – All three Copiah-Lincoln Community College campuses will hold Registration sessions for new and returning students attending in the spring. These one-day sessions are planned to help all entering students get an early start on the Spring 2017 semester.

Registration on the Wesson Campus is scheduled for Thursday, January 5. Registration will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. in the Counseling Center in the Henley Building.

On the Natchez Campus, registration will be held on Thursday, January 5 at 1 p.m. in the Nelson Multi-Purpose Room located in the Redd/Watkins Career and Technical Center.

At the Simpson County Center, registration will be held on Thursday, January 5 at 9 a.m. in the Multi-Purpose Room of the Parker Academic Building. Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. for check-in.

The focus of registration is to assist the student in becoming further acquainted with Co-Lin, obtaining academic and career-technical curriculum-planning advice, receiving a schedule for the spring semester, college identification card and parking permit.

All academic and technical students are required to take the ACT. Those attending orientation without ACT scores will have to a take placement test ($40 cost) and show photo identification before pre-registering. It is to the student’s advantage to have ACT scores on file in Co-Lin’s admissions office before registration.

Although the student is reserving a schedule for the spring, tuition and fees are not required to be paid at orientation, unless the student wishes to do so at that time.

All offices of Copiah-Lincoln Community College will close at the end of the day on Thursday, Dec. 15, for the Christmas break. Offices will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at 8 a.m. Further information may be obtained by calling (601) 643-8490 or by visiting our website at www.colin.edu.