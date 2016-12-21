State hospital enjoys Gallman Baptist Church

Volunteers from Gallman Baptist Church of Gallman, MS, shared their time and talent on Dec. 10 to bring food, fun and joy to patients and residents at Mississippi State Hospital. Gallman Baptist Church is one of more than 100 groups who will provide parties and activities to over 800 patients and residents at the hospital this holiday season. “We dearly appreciate the outpouring of love and support from all of our volunteer groups. It adds so much to the lives of our patients and residents during this joyous time,” said Sheila Shows, Volunteer Services Director for the hospital. Festivities at MSH will culminate on Santa Day, Wednesday, Dec. 21. An annual tradition, Santa Day is a day when community volunteers and leaders gather at the hospital dressed as Santa and deliver gift bags to each and every patient and resident.