Local grocery store earns high marks

JRB Grocery #24, operating as the Sav-A-Lot store at 160 Trade Center Lane in Hazlehurst, earned special recognition for Highest Increase In Sales for 2016 during the company’s year-end banquet earlier this month. On the front row from left are Jesse Burton, Doris Durden, Robin Bullard (Manager), Dustin Jackson and Nathan Delaney. On the back row are Jeremy Burkhalter, Twanda Moore, Sammie Bloomer, Dedric Reese and Dennis Short. Not pictured are Rakia Jordan, Alicia White, Terry Thornabar, Donna Gandy, Brandy Wallace, Teresa Oliver, Willie Williams, Dewayne Pell, Daniel Bailey, Kevin Minor, Alfonia Stewart and Stanley Graves. The store also helps the community during the “Give Back, Give a Bag” campaign which provides holiday meals to the needy.