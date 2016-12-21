Chamber announces parade float winners
The Hazlehurst Chamber of Commerce, sponsor of the Hazlehurst Christmas Parade which was held on Sunday, December 11, announces the following winners of the Best Float awards:
First Place – Walmart
Second Place – Public Service
Third Place – First Baptist Church.
The winners will be contacted and asked to take a photo at the Courier for publication at a later date.
For information on joining the Chamber as a business or an individual, contact Ranny Day, Executive Director, at 601-894-3752.