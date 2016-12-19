Lou Anne Evans

Lou Anne Ford Evans, 74, of Crystal Springs, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2016 at her residence in Crystal Springs on family land.

A Homecoming Celebration will be celebrated Monday, December 19, at the Crystal Springs United Methodist Church. Visitation will be 12-2pm Monday at the CSUMC followed by a memorial service at 2pm.

Lou Anne was born February 16, 1942 to her parents Frank and Kathleen Ford. She has suffered with Weigners granulomatosis Disease for twenty-four years. She was diagnosed September 2016 with pancreatic, liver, and lung cancer giving her only a short time to live.

Approximately, 1958, Lou Anne was chosen as the Centennial Queen along with Dr. Moncure Dabney as King. Her sister, Linda Ford Allgood was one of the train bearers.

In 1965, Lou Anne graduated from the University of MS with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education and was a proud member of Phi Mu Sorority. She enjoyed teaching for several years and then ventured out into Interior Design which she had a real passion for and was very talented. She later opened her own beautiful gift shop, The Attic Trunk, where she and her mother, Kat Ford enjoyed working together.

Lou Anne is survived by her husband of fifty-one years, Ernest Evans; son, Eric Ford Evans; daughter, Jennifer Lingle (Carl); sister, Linda Ford Allgood; and two grandchildren, Will Lingle and Liz Lingle, all of Crystal Springs; and four nephews, Adam Allgood, Matt Allgood, Mark Evans, and Randy Evans.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Arthritis Foundation, the American Cancer Foundation, or to the Crystal Springs United Methodist Church.