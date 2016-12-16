Sue Berch Hood, 86, of Crystal Springs, passed away peacefully at Willow Creek Nursing Home on December 15, 2016. Mrs. Hood was a lifelong resident of Crystal Springs, MS, having been born on September 17, 1930, the only child of the late Noah Henry and Lummie Earl Berch. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Edward Hood and her youngest son, Harry Berch Hood.

Mrs. Hood is survived by her oldest son, Lawrence Henry Hood and wife Cheryl Tillman Hood of Crystal Springs. She is also survived by her beloved grandsons, John Brantley Hood of Atlanta, Georgia, and Jarrod Adam Hood and wife Sara Thornton Hood along with two great grandchildren, Adam and Carley, all of Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Visitation will be held Monday, December 19, 2016 at Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Services will be immediately following visitation in the chapel with burial in Crystal Springs Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Crystal Springs, MS, or to any organization of choice. The family wishes to give special thanks to her caregivers at her home, Theresa Ford and Marie Sanders. Also many thanks are due to the entire staff at Willow Creek Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Byram, MS, where she received wonderful care and compassion.