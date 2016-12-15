Wolves sign 15 to four year programs

WESSON – Copiah-Lincoln Community College is notorious for graduating players in December to play at DI schools, and 2016 has been no different. Wednesday, Co-Lin had 15 players ink with four year schools to continue their collegiate football careers.

Tommy Champion graduated from Calloway High School before playing two seasons for Co-Lin on the offensive line. The 6’-5”, 330lb lineman earned MACJC First-Team All-State honors this past season. Champion was a four star recruit coming out of high school and was listed as the seventh best player in the state.

Jaquarius Landrews signed with the Bulldogs after a strong showing his sophomore season. Landrews, a McComb High School graduate, posted 28 tackles, two interceptions, and six pass breakups this past season. Scout.com ranks Landrews the No. 83 overall junior college prospect in the nation.

Deion Pope is currently rated as the No. 2 junior college defensive tackle in the nation by 247 Sports. Pope, a Collins High School graduate, earned MACJC Second-Team All-State honors in 2016 after wrapping up 51 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and one sack. As a freshman Pope posted 42 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks for the Wolves.

The No. 47 ranked JUCO player by 247 Sports Montez Sweat proved to be a game changer for the Wolves in 2016. Sweat, from Stone Mountain, Ga., provided the Wolves with an impressive pass rush throughout the season. The 6’-6” defensive end posted 39 tackles, six tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception.

Tyree Owens signed with East Carolina to play on the defensive line. Owens, a 6’-5” redshirt sophomore from Oviedo, Fla., finished the 2016 season with 11 tackles, three sacks, three tackles for loss, and one forced fumble. Owens utilized his strength and speed throughout the year has he disrupted plays and caused trouble for opponents backfields.

DeAnthony Blake, a 6’-4” wide receiver from Lorman, Miss., inked with Arkansas Tech. Blake proved a solid target for the Wolves this past season has he had 12 receptions for 106 yards and one touchdown. The Jefferson County High School graduate looks to bring explosiveness to the Arkansas Tech lineup in 2017.

John Ferguson, a running back from Natchez, Miss., finished the 2016 season with 99 rushing yards on 23 carries and two touchdowns. Ferguson signed with Alcorn State on Wednesday to continue his career.

Ladarius Galloway, a 5’-9” 196lb running back from Indianola, Miss., capped off his standout sophomore season by signing with University of Tennessee Martin. Galloway was a top three rusher in the MACJC as he accumulated 1,003 yards on 182 rushes. The Gentry High School graduate found the end zone 10 times during the season and earned MACJC Second-Team All-State honors.

Datrin Guytin Jr., Co-Lin’s leading receiver, inked with Bowling Green State University after posting impressive numbers in 2016. Guytin, from Manor, Texas, finished the season with 31 catches for 471 yards and three touchdowns. Guyton also saw action on special teams as he racked up 104 yards on six kickoff returns. The 6’-5” receiver possesses tremendous speed and is a threat to any defense.

Eastern Illinois signed Co-Lin’s Alexander Hollins on Wednesday to play wide receiver. Hollins, a Yazoo County High School graduate, proved a challenge for opposing defenses in 2016 as he hauled in 15 receptions for 264 yards and two touchdowns. The 6’-1” wide out has soft hands and the ability to gain yards after catches with his quickness.

Lewayne Lenoir inked with Arkansas Monticello after providing the Wolves an anchor on the offensive line. The 6’-4” 345lb Tylertown native helped the Wolves gain over 1,200 yards rushing. Lenoir, a redshirt sophomore, leaves Co-Lin after gaining loads of experience in the trenches, and finished his career as a staple in the Wolves’ offensive line.

Colton Magee, a standout linebacker from Tylertown, Miss., signed with Mississippi College after leading the Wolves in tackles in 2016. Magee posted stellar numbers as he wrapped up 73 tackles, four sacks, and eight tackles for loss during the nine game season. The impressive performance landed Magee MACJC First-Team All-State honors. The North Pike High School graduate, not only led in the Wolves in stats, but also was a verbal leader on the field and in the locker room throughout the season for Co-Lin.

Isaiah Swopes, a defensive back from Ocean Springs, Miss., inked with the University of Northern Colorado after leading the Wolves’ defense in pass breakups. Swopes posted 26 tackles, two tackles for loss, nine breakups, two fumble recoveries, and three interceptions. The incredible season earned Swopes MACJC Second-Team All-State honors.

Rhoy Williams, a corner back from Vaughn, Miss., finished the 2016 with 28 tackles, two sacks, and three pass breakups. Williams, a Yazoo County High School graduate, signed with the University of Louisiana Monroe on Wednesday to further his collegiate career.

Jack White, Co-Lin’s center in 2016, inked with Southern Illinois after a fantastic sophomore season. White, a Chicago, Ill. native, was a key component for the Wolves offensive line, and provided leadership from the center position. White is a tenacious player that has the ability to pass or run block very effectively by utilizing his quick feet.

