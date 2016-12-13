Nancy Thompson

Nancy Willingham Thompson of Hazlehurst, Miss. formally of Greenville, Miss., was welcomed into this world on April 14, 1949, with hearts full of love, and she left her earthly home to join her Heavenly Father and a great cloud of witnesses on December 12, 2016.

If you knew Nancy, you were blessed. She lived her life in the manner of a Proverbs 31 woman. She was devoted to her Lord, and always longed for the day she would know Him fully and see Him face to face. She was the beloved bride to her Greenville High sweetheart, a true and trusted companion for 47 years of marriage. Her greatest joy was to love and serve her husband, only rivaled by the love she had for her two daughters and three grandchildren.

To know Nancy was to know love. She carried herself with class and grace and never left home without two essentials: her pearls and red lipstick. One could argue that the world lost the classiest lady it has ever known, and one thing is for sure, the world is a bit darker today after the loss of her light.

She found great joy in doing life with those in her community and found her mission to be serving alongside her husband at their family-owned business, Allred’s Pharmacy and Gifts in Hazlehurst. Mrs. Nancy was there with a smile to help you find the perfect gift, or to offer you a piece of her heart in a time of need. She was so many things to so many people and we will all grieve this loss eternally. As we reflect on her life one common thread comes to the surface, the way she was always thinking of others above herself. Perhaps she simply gave and gifted to those she loved so much until she had physically given it all away. What a beautiful testimony for an even more beautiful lady.

Her heart continues beating through her soul mate, William Jackie Thompson of Hazlehurst, and her legacy lives on through her two daughters, Jennifer Walker, and her husband Brandt Walker of Jackson, and AliceClaire Scott, and her husband Jason Scott of Jackson. Through all of life’s obstacles she fought the good fight for her greatest loves of all, her three grandchildren – her granddaughter, Mary Hampton Walker of Jackson and two grandsons, Thompson Christopher Scott and Jackson Willingham Scott of Jackson.

We will celebrate her life at First Baptist Church of Hazlehurst on Wednesday, December 14, with visitation at 1:00 p.m. with a service to follow at 3:00 p.m. Memorial gifts may be made to First Baptist Church. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.