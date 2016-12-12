Charles (Chuck) Steen, 58, of Pinola, passed away December 11, 2016 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Visitation will be 6pm-8pm Wednesday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst and 9am-10am Thursday at Georgetown Baptist Church. Services will be 10am Thursday at Georgetown Baptist Church with burial at Georgetown Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mr. Steen was born in Hazlehurst and lived in Simpson County all of his life. He worked as shipping and receiving manager for Boots & Moore in Jackson. He was a member of Georgetown Baptist Church. He was a Mississippi State and Chicago Cubs fan.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela Stains (Pam) Steen; sons, Charles Little Steen Jr., Barboursville, West Virginia, and T. J. Brown of Braxton; brothers, Donald (Don) Ford Steen (Michelle) of Lyndonville, Vermont; sister, Susan Steen Thome of Huntsville, Alabama; and grandchildren, Jaden Brown and Modesty Brown.